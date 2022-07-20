ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

Speed limit on West Delaware Avenue may see reduction to align with county speeds

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
 1 day ago
Pennington Police Department survey says … “Reduce speed limits in borough.”. West Delaware Avenue may soon have a reduced speed limit from Route 31 West to the Hopewell line from 35 miles per hour (mph) to 25 mph. The ordinance reducing the speed limit was introduced by...

