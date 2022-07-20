Speed limit on West Delaware Avenue may see reduction to align with county speeds

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time -- or were having a trippy daydream. The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO