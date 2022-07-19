ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins: 'I still wish I didn't get' the COVID-19 vaccine

By Jace Evans, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Juk7R_0glhQntc00

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins said he has some regrets about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine – despite the fact he would not have been able to play home games for the eventual NBA champions without it.

"I still wish I didn't get it, to be honest with you, but you know you gotta do what you gotta do," Wiggins said of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in an interview with FanSided's Mark Carman. "I did it and I was an All-Star this year and (a) champion. So, that was the good part, just not missing out on the year – best year of my career.

"But for my body? I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body so I didn't like that and then I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that. It was either get this or don't play."

Those comments echoed remarks Wiggins made last October after receiving the vaccine.

"It's not something I wanted to do, but I was forced to," the 27-year-old former No. 1 overall pick said then.

Over 200 million Americans have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death.

Wiggins, a native of Canada, had his most successful NBA season in 2021-22. He was named an All-Star for the first time and proved to be a crucial piece in the Warriors' NBA title run.

Had he not gotten vaccinated, Wiggins would not have been able to enter San Francisco's Chase Center. Proof-of-vaccination requirements for Chase Center were not eased until April.

Contributing: Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Draymond believes Steph, Klay have 'glaring' hoops influence

The influence athletes carry with them is sometimes bigger than some might think. Arguably the most influential basketball players in recent years have been NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry. But to Warriors forward Draymond Green, Curry and his fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson have a next-level impact on...
NBA
FanSided

Dunking on Luka Doncic was the highlight of Andrew Wiggins’ championship run with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins enjoyed nothing more than dunking on Luka Doncic during his championship run with the eventual 2022 NBA champions. Andrew Wiggins has had quite the year, and it almost didn’t even happen: Wiggins says that he wishes he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s glad he did because he became an All-Star and an NBA champion as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
theScore

Warriors' Wiggins regrets getting COVID-19 vaccine

Andrew Wiggins became an NBA All-Star and champion this past season, but the Golden State Warriors forward still regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "I still wish I didn't get (vaccinated), to be honest with you," Wiggins told FanSided's Mark Carman. "But you know, you gotta do what you gotta do. ... I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion. So, that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant vs. Larry Bird: Career Highs Comparison

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant and Larry Bird are both in the argument for being two of the top-three small forwards in NBA history. But when looking at their resumes and careers, they are much more than elite shooters and have won a combined 5 NBA titles between them. Durant won 2 NBA championships in his career, adding in 2 Finals MVP awards and a regular-season MVP award. Kevin Durant is a once-in-a-lifetime player because he took what George Gervin did as a slender scorer except added a consistent three-point shot. Over his career, Durant’s shooting percentages are extremely impressive, even for a 4-time scoring champion who is expected to take the most shots on the floor. Not to mention, Durant is a team player who likes to pick his spots on offense, a reason why he holds averages of 49.6% FG, 38.4% 3-PT FG, and 88.4% FT.
NBA
USA TODAY

'Dream come true:' After injury and inconsistency, Byron Buxton delivers in first MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES – Byron Buxton, the Minnesota Twins centerfielder, wasn’t demanding a recount Tuesday night. He said the MVP trophy at the All-Star Game went to the right man, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. In fact, Buxton looked grateful to be answering questions in front of his locker rather than at a big news conference after the American League beat the National League 3-2 at Dodger Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Kevin Durant rumors: KD has gone radio silent on entire NBA, Nets included

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that Kevin Durant has not been in communication with not just the Brooklyn Nets, but also the entire NBA. Kevin Durant sent shockwaves throughout the NBA hours before the start of free agency after reports indicated that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even though the former two-time NBA Finals MVP has been linked to teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors, but nothing has transpired in terms of a trade.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Warriors#Fansided#Americans#Chase Center
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors giving big opportunity to former viral star

Several years after he first rose to prominence, one NBA player is getting his shot with the defending champions. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that guard Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for a standard, non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 deal. That is notable because it gives McClung a chance to make the Warriors roster out of training camp, Charania adds.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy