Carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 61-year-old carnival worker has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds Saturday.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday on a possible charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, where a $50,000 cash bond was set. McPherson is set to return to court Aug. 2.

Chippewa Falls Police Lt. Brian Micolichek said McPherson, the 14-year-old girl, and the girl’s 22-year-old sister left the fairgrounds together and drove to the Kwik Trip on the city’s East Hill to purchase alcohol. While the 22-year-old woman was in the store, McPherson is accused of climbing into the back seat of the vehicle and having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

Micolichek said the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the girl reported the sexual assault about three hours later. Micolichek said the sisters are from a city near Chippewa Falls, and did not know McPherson before the fair began.

“It appeared the ride there (to the gas station) was consensual,” Micolichek said.

The Eau Claire Police Department arrested McPherson at the Scottish Inn on Tuesday and took him to the Chippewa County Jail.

Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said that when McPherson was interviewed, he denied having gone into the back seat of the car. However, video surveillance from the gas station showed him getting into the back seat, Zehr said.

Zehr said the district attorney’s office requested a $75,000 cash bond because McPherson has criminal history in six different states, including an active warrant from Ohio in 2003 that was non-extraditable. His prior criminal record includes an aggravated arson conviction in 1988 and a rape charge from 1999, Zehr said. The high cash bond was requested because McPherson was set to leave the area with the carnival, Zehr said. McPherson had left the area but returned to get his paycheck, Zehr said.

There was a prior sexual assault case at the fair in 1999. Micolichek said the fair has typically done a good job of monitoring staff who come in to work at the fair.

“They run a very tight crew up there, and are very strict with their employees,” Micolichek said.