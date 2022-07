Robert Butler of Flossmoor, who served on the District 233 school board for 27 years, died Wednesday, July 13. He was 85. Mr. Butler was on the board from 1980 to 2007. He served as the board’s president, vice president and secretary at various times during his tenure. He also chaired each of the board’s committees – personnel, finance and planning – to help make decisions that would impact Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO