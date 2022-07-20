ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur excessive heat warning has been extended again to...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Tuesday forecast

Alerts: Red Alert for tomorrow and Thursday for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, some of which could be strong.Advisories: Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow for much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-102 degrees.Forecast: Today will be far less active, but it will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the low 90s. Tonight will be rather warm and humid with temps only falling into the upper 70s in the city... 70s and some 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to around 100.Looking Ahead: Thursday will feel like 100+ degrees with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At this point it looks like the main threats will be downpours (localized flooding) and isolated damaging wind gusts. As for Friday, the humidity will fall off slightly, but it will remain hot. Expect highs in the low 90s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
#Excessive Heat Warning#Pinpoint Weather#Sierra
BBC

Wales' weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales, days after the hottest day on record. A yellow weather warning has been issued for south, west and mid Wales, from 10:00 BST to 22:00 BST on Friday. The Met Office warned up to 22mm rainfall could fall in less than...
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
