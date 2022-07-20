ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $555 million jackpot?

 1 day ago
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here are the...

960 The Ref

Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $660 million for Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $660 million in advance of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials announced. The jackpot, which is now the third-largest in the history of the nationwide lottery game, grew by $30 million after there was no top prize winner in Tuesday’s game.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's ninth largest jackpot.The jackpot for Friday night's drawing has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $376.9 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
LOTTERY
CBS DFW

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $500 million, the lottery announced Saturday. If won during the next drawing on Tuesday, it would be the eighth largest on record. Tuesday's jackpot will be approximately $530 million, the lottery said,  which can be delivered in annual payments or claimed as a one-time lump sum of $307.4 million. It comes after no ticket hit all six of the numbers drawn Friday night. Though no one won the top prize on Friday, the lottery said a person in California matched the five white balls and hit a second-place prize, and 28 people hit four white balls and the Mega Ball to win third prize. If someone wins the main prize on Tuesday, it will be the eighth largest on record for Mega Millions. The highest amount ever won was $1.537 billion, which a lucky person in South Carolina took home in October 2018.While nowhere near the South Carolina prize, there have been a few other jackpots in 2022, including a $426 million win in California on January 28, a $128 million win in New York on March 8 and a $110 million win in Minnesota on April 12.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Insane Number

If you’re looking to get rich fast, now’s your chance. The Mega Millions jackpot has recently skyrocketed to a massive number, and as of Tuesday, no one has claimed the grand prize. As such, many Americans have a second opportunity to win. According to the New York Post,...
