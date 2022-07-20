Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for governor in Maryland primary election .

Related
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat
Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline. The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was...
Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election
BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the governor’s mansion in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership. Cox has been a thorn in Hogan’s side over the last few years, suing over the governor’s stay-at-home orders and regulations in the early days of the pandemic and seeking unsuccessfully to impeach him for COVID-19 orders Cox called “restrictive and protracted.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nsjonline.com
Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP
RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
wdac.com
Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
Hulum wins special election for Mississippi House seat
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Voters in south Mississippi have filled an empty seat in the state House of Representatives. Military veteran Jeffrey Hulum III won a special election Tuesday in House District 119 in Harrison County. He defeated Gary Fredericks, president of the Gulfport branch of the NAACP. Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections, but Hulum and Fredericks both previously ran for office as Democrats. Hulum will finish the four-year term that expires in January 2024. He succeeds Democrat Sonya Williams-Barnes of Gulfport, who resigned in May to become Mississippi policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center. Williams-Barnes had served since January 2012.
Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa
(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon. The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157. Delegation statements. “As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should...
doorcountydailynews.com
Milwaukee recommendation latest win for Wisconsin Republicans
You will only see more of Wisconsin on the national stage regarding the Republican Party. A GOP site selection panel recommended that Milwaukee host its 2024 national convention four years after it was supposed to host the Democratic national convention. Wisconsin has become a popular campaign spot over the last decade due to its reputation as a swing state. Former President Donald Trump hosted several rallies across the state as he ran for re-election in 2020. The momentum is building towards the August 9th primary, featuring former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, and business people Tim Michels and Adam Fischer in their run to replace Governor Tony Evers. Door County Republican Chairperson Stephanie Soucek is excited about the energy being pumped into the political party as many issues affecting all Americans have popped up over the last year and a half.
Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke shrinks in new poll as unfavorability rating hits record high
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Gov. Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Poll of Democrat Voters in Florida Puts Charlie Crist Ahead As Gubernatorial Candidate, 21% Ahead of Nikki Fried
An internal poll carried out by Charlie Crist's campaign, released on June 29 has revealed that the Republican-turned-Democrat is enjoying a significant lead over Nikki Fried in the run up to Florida's gubernatorial election later this year.
ABC News
751K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0