Hudson, CO

Emu family feud at Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary finds happy ending

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
HUDSON, Colo. — Maybe a group of emus is called a "mob" for a reason.

At Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, a family of emus rejected a poor, lonely bird named Singleton.

"That's why I named him Singleton, because he was single, by himself," founder Maxine Mager told Denver7. "Nobody liked him."

But after years of raising him herself, Singleton has a new — and unique — forever family. You can see Singleton and his new family in the video above.

If you would like to support Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, you can donate here.

