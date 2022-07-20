Emu family feud at Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary finds happy ending

HUDSON, Colo. — Maybe a group of emus is called a "mob" for a reason.

At Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, a family of emus rejected a poor, lonely bird named Singleton.

"That's why I named him Singleton, because he was single, by himself," founder Maxine Mager told Denver7. "Nobody liked him."

But after years of raising him herself, Singleton has a new — and unique — forever family. You can see Singleton and his new family in the video above.

If you would like to support Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, you can donate here.