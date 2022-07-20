ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

4 incumbent congressmen win their primaries, Palombi and Parrott projected to win GOP primaries

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
-- Four incumbent Maryland congressmen have secured victory in their primary races.

The Associated Press projects House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-5th District), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th District), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd District) and Rep. David Trone (D-6th District) have all held their party's nomination.

For the Republican Party, former Capitol police officer Chris Palombi will attempt to unseat Hoyer in the 5th congressional district, and Del. Neil Parrott will try to topple Trone in the 6th.

In the 8th, Gregory Coll, who works in the aerospace field, will take on Raskin.

Kathys Janece
1d ago

why do people keeping putting these democrats back in office have they not done enough too America

AsISeeIt
1d ago

We need term.limits get these lifelong Democrat rulers out .

Oh, boy!
1d ago

Get all these dems OUT! Especially Hoyer and Raskin!

