4 incumbent congressmen win their primaries, Palombi and Parrott projected to win GOP primaries

-- Four incumbent Maryland congressmen have secured victory in their primary races.

The Associated Press projects House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-5th District), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th District), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd District) and Rep. David Trone (D-6th District) have all held their party's nomination.

For the Republican Party, former Capitol police officer Chris Palombi will attempt to unseat Hoyer in the 5th congressional district, and Del. Neil Parrott will try to topple Trone in the 6th.

In the 8th, Gregory Coll, who works in the aerospace field, will take on Raskin.