ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Grand jury declines to indict man who 'mistakenly' shot 9-year-old Houston girl

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago

A grand jury has declined to indict the Texas man who "mistakenly" shot a 9-year-old girl instead of the suspect who had just robbed him at an ATM.

The grand jurors in the case were randomly selected and presented all of the evidence of the case in secret, the Harris County District Attorney's office said; 41-year-old Tony Earls was "no-billed" after the jury made the decision that he had no criminal intent to harm 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez on Feb. 15.

“Our hearts go out to the Alvarez family because Arlene’s death is a tragedy that is unimaginable,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We are focusing all of our efforts on finding the suspect who set this chain of events in motion and bringing him to justice.”

Authorities are asking for help in the search for the robber who provoked Earl's gunshots.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward up to $30,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Houston police search for missing, disabled mother and son

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing mother and her son. Samanda “Sandra” Ramos, 39, and her son, Brandon Ramos, 7, were last seen around 9 p.m. July 20 in the 800 block of E. Rittenhouse Street.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Argument between 2 men in Kingwood apartment turns deadly

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how an argument in a Kingwood apartment turned into a deadly shooting Thursday night. It happened at the Kings Cove apartments in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove Dr., where Houston police say three men were in an apartment with a woman. Authorities say a fight broke out inside the apartment then two men went downstairs and the fight continued between the two of them.
HOUSTON, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas mom rips grand jury for not charging man who fatally shot daughter

A grieving Texas mom has ripped a grand jury after it refused to charge the man who killed her 9-year-old daughter when he opened fire after being the victim of a robbery. “What is wrong with all of you guys?” Gwen Alvarez asked after the decision not to charge Tony Earls, 41, who police say believed his robber got into the family’s pickup and fired the shots that killed fourth-grader Arlene Alvarez.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Grand Jurors#Criminal Intent#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Man shot to death in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southeast Houston. Authorities said it happened at 8322 Park Place Boulevard near Galveston Road about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Police said the identity of the deceased male, 29, is pending verification by the Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PCT 4 PURSUIT

Harris County Pct 4 is in pursuit of a male and female on Adobe Rose at Will Clayton and Wilson Road. He has just gone offroad along the bayou off Adobe Rose.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy