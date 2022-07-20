ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

SF DA removes herself from case involving mayor's brother who is seeking lesser prison sentence

By Dan Noyes
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLvVX_0glhPVzd00

The ABC7 I-Team has confirmed that San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has asked the State Attorney General to take over a case involving Mayor London Breed's brother. He's asking for a reduction in his prison sentence for armed robbery and the death of the getaway car driver.

Breed appeared on ABC7's Getting Answers Tuesday to talk about crime, COVID, and monkeypox, but she didn't have time for the I-Team's questions about her hand-picked district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, asking the State Attorney General to take over a case involving the mayor's brother.

Breed's brother, Napoleon Brown, is asking for a reduction in his prison sentence - 42 years, four months for armed robbery, carjacking, and involuntary manslaughter. With an accomplice, Brown robbed $7,200 from a Johnny Rocket's restaurant in the Marina District. The getaway car stopped in the middle of the Golden Gate, and Brown pushed the driver, Lenties White, to the pavement, where she was run over and killed by a drunk driver.

RELATED: SF mayor's brother seeks early release from 44-year prison sentence for murder, robbery

Judie Pursell, SFPD Homicide in June 2000: "The victim who was struck on the bridge perhaps was thrown from the vehicle. We do have a strong suspicion that it was an intentional act."

Reporter:
"That she was pushed?"

Judie Pursell: "Yes."

At the time, London Breed had an alibi for her brother. She told police, "When she arrived at her grandmother's house around midnight...," the time of the robbery, "...defendant was asleep on the couch."

In 2018, Breed also used official stationery to write Governor Brown asking to commute her brother's sentence. For that, the Ethics Commission fined her $2,500, saying Breed "violated a City law prohibiting the use of City titles for non-City purposes."

RELATED: San Francisco Mayor London Breed asks for brother's early prison release

Now, to avoid even an appearance of political favors, the mayor's choice for district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, has recused herself from the Napoleon Brown case, a move she was considering last week as she told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra in an exclusive interview: "Ethically, I would prefer not to handle that case. And I think that would be the appropriate thing is to make sure that another agency is handling it."

Attorney Joe Alioto Veronese told the I-Team, "The people demand and expect their government to be open and transparent. And that's the only way to avoid it is to step aside."

RELATED: Mayor Breed facing nearly $23K fine for series of ethics violations while in office

Veronese is a member of a renowned San Francisco political family. His mother, a long-time supervisor and civil rights attorney; his grandfather, Mayor of San Francisco. He tells us he'll be filing this week to run for District Attorney, and that Jenkins should recuse herself from other cases.

Joe Alioto Veronese: "I am saying that there are active criminal investigations currently in the DA's office."

Dan Noyes:
"Which involves the mayor's office?"

Joe Alioto Veronese: "Which involve the mayor's office. Absolutely and if this DA denies that she'll have a mutiny on her hand in her own office because it is known throughout the office."

When the I-Team also asked Jenkins about new investigations involving the mayor's office, she answered, "I am not aware but if those are brought to my, to light to me again, I will maintain my ethical obligation to make sure that I don't, I am not handling any cases where there, where conflict does exist."

EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city, hold criminals accountable

San Francisco's District Attorney Jenkins spoke exclusively to ABC7 News, laying out her main priorities as the city's new top prosecutor

Late Tuesday, the mayor's office sent an email saying London Breed trusts the DA "to take the appropriate steps in her new role." And about giving her brother an alibi for a crime he later admitted?

"Mayor Breed stands by her participation and involvement in the investigation."

By the way, Brooke Jenkins also asked the Attorney General to take over a case involving the shooting death of her husband's 18-year-old cousin in the Bayview two years ago.

Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0glhPVzd00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 36

Ade Kartawidjaja
1d ago

Major London think a new DA will help her brother🤪🤪🤪 because she has the same skin color. Thank you lords you have chosen the right DA. DA need to study about major brother case, if the punishment lighter than his crime then when he request a light sentence, you need to give the more jail time what he deserves. Now I doubt about the qualifications of the major because she was raised by the same parents who raised this criminal and murderer. Fruit does not fall far from the tree.

Reply(4)
21
can'thelpmyself
1d ago

absolutely not, he killed someone abd because his sister is mayor he should get a pass. b.s you did the crime now do the time.

Reply(1)
23
Guest
1d ago

SF needs to MAKE AN EXAMPLE!! No more free passes, NOT EVEN FOR THE MAYOR’S FAM! NO MORE CRIME IN SF! Let the citizens arm themselves in California!! Too many innocents being victimized, AND NO JUSTICE! The police are TOO SLOW to respond, and even when they DO, the DA doesn’t prosecute! And even when they do prosecute, THEY DON’T CONVICT! Let people defend themselves! That rideshare guy who got murdered in Oakland is the last straw.. let ppl carry for self defense! These crimes are crimes of opportunity, because they KNOW law abiding citizens can’t have a gun.

Reply(1)
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Prison#Ethics#State
KTVU FOX 2

Victim in brutal beating shares story with KTVU as San Francisco D.A. files felony charges

San Francisco D.A. files felony assault charges in case of community leader's assault, as victim shares story with KTVU. San Francisco's newly-appointed district attorney has filed felony assault charges against a homeless man who has a prior record of violent assault. The victim gave KTVU details about being attacked with a 2x4. Police are still looking for a second suspect.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX26

Oakland to pay $360K to settle lawsuit by council member

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland has agreed to pay a $360,000 settlement to a former council member who filed a lawsuit alleging the city and police violated his civil rights when officers threw him face-down inside City Hall in an incident he said was racially motivated.
OAKLAND, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Police chief returns to work after 9 months on leave

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French returned to work on Monday, nine months after being put on administrative leave because of an assault accusation, Assistant Chief Louie Tirona confirmed Wednesday. French rose through the ranks to become the city’s first female police chief in July 2020. Last October, then-City Manager Laura...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 women injured in shooting in San Francisco's Visitaction Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Two women were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Visitacion Avenue, where someone shot into the victims' vehicle and then fled the scene, according to police.The two women, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any description of the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
CBS San Francisco

Richmond police chief reinstated after abuse allegations

RICHMOND - Richmond Police Chief Bisa French has been reinstated by the city after being on administrative leave since October after she and her husband -- Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French -- were accused of abusing their daughter's boyfriend. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt tweeted Wednesday morning, "Speaking for myself, I'm...
CBS San Francisco

Novato makes history with city's first female chief of police

NOVATO (KPIX) -- History was made in Novato as Chief Beth Johnson became the first female to take over as the top cop in the city, on Tuesday.Chief Johnson said it was in her DNA to be a police officer. Her father is a retired captain from the Walnut Creek Police Department but she never thought she would actually follow in her father's footsteps.It was a proud moment, as her husband and son watched Beth Johnson be sworn in as the 12th police chief in the City of Novato."Since kindergarten, I knew what I wanted to be since I grew...
NOVATO, CA
Nationwide Report

67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen dead after an e-bicycle crash in San Rafael (San Rafael, CA)

67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen dead after an e-bicycle crash in San Rafael (San Rafael, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, from San Francisco, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in San Rafael. The fatal bicycle crash took place at about 12:20 p.m. on the Bay View Trail at China Camp State Park [...]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins fires 15 employees from her office prompting backlash

Some of the recently fired DA Office employees went on social media to say they were fired without reason. Felony prosecutor Ryan Khojasteh had worked on juvenile reforms. He wrote on his Twitter last Friday that Jenkins fired him quickly over the phone. The list of laid-off staffers includes many who served under Boudin including his former chief of staff Kate Chatfield. Also fired-were former assistant chief of general crimes Tal Klement and communications director and policy advisor Rachel Marshall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy