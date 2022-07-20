Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral online. The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of...
Bucks County, PA – Sesame Place theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has been a hot topic this week after a video of one of its characters seemingly ignoring two young Black girls went viral. The families of the children at the center of the video hired an attorney and are demanding further action.
Sesame Workshop was forced to issue an apology this week after a slew of new videos showed young Black children being ignored and mistreated at Sesame Place theme parks, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, Sesame Place Philadelphia was forced to issue an apology after a video went...
One of the Black girls who was seemingly ignored by a Sesame Place character has been left traumatized and is currently isolating with her grandmother to regain stability, the family lawyer says. Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a clip of a costumed...
No, no, no! Kelly Rowland is mad, and she’s speaking out. After a video in which it appears the Sesame Street character Rosita ignores two little Black girls at Sesame Place went viral, the Destiny’s Child singer is sharing her ire. Rowland first reshared the clip to her...
Kelly Rowland has slammed Sesame Place, a US theme park based on Sesame Street, for its “ridiculous” apology following a viral video.The theme park in Philadelphia was lambasted after a video that appeared to show a performer dressed in a Rosita costume ignoring two young Black girls who were excited to meet her.The video, posted by digital strategist Leslie Mac from her daughter Paige’s 4th birthday, caught the attention of Rowland.The Destiny’s Child singer reposted it to her Instagram Story on Sunday (17 July) with the caption: “OH HELL NAWWW.”In a follow-up clip, Rowland added: “OK, so had that...
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The attorney representing the family of two young Black girls who were seemingly waved off by a Sesame Place character is calling for the costumed performer to be fired, but he hopes this entire situation has a happy ending. Jodi Brown, the mother of one...
