A 20-year-old Shorewood man has been charged after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from a traffic stop in Joliet back in April. Officers were called on April 17th just after 3:00 am, after a report of a Toyota Forerunner that had just been stolen from the Best Western (4380 Enterprise Drive). While en route to this call, Officers observed the Toyota eastbound on West Jefferson Street near Springfield Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

SHOREWOOD, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO