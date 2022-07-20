2 people shot outside Norfolk apartment complex: one dead, another injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue at around 10:25 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The man, Sidney N. Parker, 37, of Norfolk succumbed to his injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

