ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

2 people shot outside Norfolk apartment complex: one dead, another injured

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeUat_0glhOuKX00

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue at around 10:25 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The man, Sidney N. Parker, 37, of Norfolk succumbed to his injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

News 3 is working to learn more.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

Person shot on West 39th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person has been injured after a shooting Sunday evening in Norfolk. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 39th Street and Granby Street.10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss is on the scene of the shooting where you can see a vehicle had crashed into and took down a pole.
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

2 teens arrested following shooting at VA cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two 18-year-olds are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge.=. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WTKR News 3

Police investigate burglary at Hampton Boost Mobile store

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a burglary at a Boost Mobile. Around 11:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Boost Mobile located in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a broken front window to the business.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

15-year-old dies after Greenleaf Drive shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot on Sunday has died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. Around 12:45 a.m., police officers went to the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood to help a child who had been shot.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Woodlake Terrace in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Suffolk. Suffolk spokesperson William Franklin says the 911 call came in at 12:44 a.m. Friday and crews responded to the 100 block of Woodlake Terrace, off Nansemond Parkway near Cedar Lake. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy