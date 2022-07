GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Garrison ISD announced that it will allow employees to carry firearms on school campuses. In a letter sent out, Garrison ISD Superintendent Reid Spivey said that the board of trustees passed a resolution last month approved active participation in The Guardian Plan, which will allow the school board to authorize “selected school employees to carry firearms on campuses at all times.” Spivey said that all employees selected will be required to complete “extensive training and regular evaluations.”

GARRISON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO