Obituary: Clint Morris Reed

Women in Business, the women’s initiative of Williamson, Inc., will hold its annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Aug. 16 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. This year’s theme is “Connecting Generations in the Workplace.” It’s all about uniting women across the workplace with a focus on generational challenges, including differences in communication styles, general work practices, collaboration, mentorship and expectations from employers. These differences highlight how creating an environment in which all generations can work together harmoniously can be difficult.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO