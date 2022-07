KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said an 8-year-old girl died Tuesday, July 19 after drowning in Powers Lake. Emergency crews were called to the south end of the lake shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated that the child had been swimming in Powers Lake in a roped-off swim area and was located unresponsive in the water by another swimmer near the end of a pier at the beach. The child was not wearing a floatation device.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO