Wyoming, MI

Wyoming Golf Course is on the back nine

By Matt Witkos
 1 day ago
A West Michigan golf course is nearing its last hole. Wyoming's Pine's Golf Course owners are ready to sell to developers. Future plans for the site show apartments, townhomes, and condos.

Golf Course Owner Mike Boogaard says he's turned down 12 different proposals before this one. Boogaard says he believes this one is the right one for this community.

A round of golf that more than 40,000 people visit a year in Wyoming is teeing off on the 18th hole.

"I just appreciate all our customers. They've been so good to us," Boogaard said.

He started working here when he was 11, and has done practically every job on the course.

"I'm 63. And we had a great run. We have tried to save this golf course multiple times," he told FOX 17.

     

Now, he and his co-owners are ready for retirement and to sell. So, Redhawk Multifamily proposes more than 600 housing units built on the 18-hole course.

"This plan is good. It is much better than the plan we had originally," Redhawk Managing Member Mark Avis said.

This development is causing mixed emotions for some in the community.

"There is going to be a massive amount of traffic, and I want you to consider that before you approve this. There is something better we can do with this," Robert Williams said.

"Very profitable for them. I don't begrudge them for that. You always want to make as much money as you can. However, I don't feel that is in the community's best interest," Paul Hoppenrath said.

"The real estate agents will be like piranhas on our homes now. We have had several mailings. Three houses got listed on Easy Street probably in the last two months because we know our home values are going to go down," one woman said during public comment.

Wyoming Planning Commission is moving forward on the rezoning to allow this to go from single-family housing to multi-family homes.

"I think if you give an opportunity and take a look at and when it happens. I don't think it's going to be as bad as you are perceiving. I don't believe your home values are going to go down," Barbara VanDuren told a crowd of people on Tuesday night during the scheduled meeting.

The plans show apartments, condos, and townhomes, but still keep green space; for a dog park, community gathering place, and connection to the Tilman nature preserve trail.

"Their plan was what I thought was amazing. And I could leave this place, knowing that it's in their hands, because they're going to do the best they can do, other than letting it be a golf course.

