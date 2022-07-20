COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man previously convicted of two felonies for soliciting child prostitution has been arrested again for allegedly attempting to meet up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents obtained by KRDO Newschannel 13 show that the third investigation into Roger Lee Jacobs started back in December of 2021.

On December 17, a group of concerned citizens went to Colorado Springs Police after conducting their own undercover online chat operation.

One man in the citizen-led group created a fake profile on the site 'Meet Me,' posing as an 18-year-old girl.

Soon after, Jacobs contacted the fake girl.

As the two conversed, the citizen behind the account told Jacobs he was actually only 13 years old, to which Jacobs responded: ‘We can discuss that when we meet’ and then gave out his phone number.

Once things moved to text, the conversation turned extremely graphic.

Jacobs persuaded the fake 13-year-old to bring another 14-year-old friend to a hotel room, where they all could engage in sexual activities. But in the end, Jacobs got cold feet, and ultimately blocked the account.

He later told a detective he got a feeling it was a sting operation, which he has already fallen for in the past.

That's how he was caught in 2001 and 1998 when he was convicted of two felonies for soliciting child prostitution.

On December 21, a detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office met with Jacobs at his house on Walnut Street in Colorado Springs.

Inside, he confessed to requesting sex from the fake 13-year-old and confirmed that he initiated the failed meet-up. During the interview, Jacobs even told the detective he has difficulty getting ‘age-appropriate dates.’

Jacobs has been in the El Paso County Jail since his arrest in December. He has not posted bond.

He's due back in court on August 8.

The post Repeat sex offender faces new charges in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .