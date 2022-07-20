ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Repeat sex offender faces new charges in Colorado Springs

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Smcr_0glhMXIM00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man previously convicted of two felonies for soliciting child prostitution has been arrested again for allegedly attempting to meet up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents obtained by KRDO Newschannel 13 show that the third investigation into Roger Lee Jacobs started back in December of 2021.

On December 17, a group of concerned citizens went to Colorado Springs Police after conducting their own undercover online chat operation.

One man in the citizen-led group created a fake profile on the site 'Meet Me,' posing as an 18-year-old girl.

Soon after, Jacobs contacted the fake girl.

As the two conversed, the citizen behind the account told Jacobs he was actually only 13 years old, to which Jacobs responded: ‘We can discuss that when we meet’ and then gave out his phone number.

Once things moved to text, the conversation turned extremely graphic.

Jacobs persuaded the fake 13-year-old to bring another 14-year-old friend to a hotel room, where they all could engage in sexual activities. But in the end, Jacobs got cold feet, and ultimately blocked the account.

He later told a detective he got a feeling it was a sting operation, which he has already fallen for in the past.

That's how he was caught in 2001 and 1998 when he was convicted of two felonies for soliciting child prostitution.

On December 21, a detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office met with Jacobs at his house on Walnut Street in Colorado Springs.

Inside, he confessed to requesting sex from the fake 13-year-old and confirmed that he initiated the failed meet-up. During the interview, Jacobs even told the detective he has difficulty getting ‘age-appropriate dates.’

Jacobs has been in the El Paso County Jail since his arrest in December. He has not posted bond.

He's due back in court on August 8.

The post Repeat sex offender faces new charges in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Police search for teen suspects in aggravated robbery

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, Fountain police were dispatched to the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive for an aggravated robbery that included gunshots. Before officers arrived, the Fountain Police Department said the suspects fled the area in a dark grey Honda that may have rear-end damage. Fountain Police Department When officers arrived at The post Fountain Police search for teen suspects in aggravated robbery appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County undersheriff will not be charged with election bribery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Despite admitting to giving 43 people a discount to a gun range if they signed his petition to get on the primary ballot, El Paso County Sheriff nominee, and current undersheriff, Joe Roybal is not being charged with election bribery or other crimes. In February, Dragonman's Gun Range posted a The post El Paso County undersheriff will not be charged with election bribery appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Six fire departments bordering Colorado Springs form new partnership to improve wildfire response

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities Thursday announced the creation of a collaboration involving six local fire departments to improve wildfire response at a time when the area is experiencing more fires. The new partnership involves firefighters from Fountain, Fort Carson, Hanover, Security, Stratmoor Hills and Southwest Highway 115;...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Bond, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple felony charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that a former Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on Friday, July 15 on multiple felony warrants. 34-year-old Jose Rodriguez was employed by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office until February, 2021. Jose Rodriguez Friday, Pueblo Police listed Rodriguez on their Safe Streets Criminal Round-up page. They said The post Former Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple felony charges appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Free rides on Mountain Metro buses in August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Passengers won't have to pay up to ride on Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) buses this August. The bus fare will be free for the entire month, thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 22-180. The free rides are in an effort to reduce air pollution, through the "Zero Fare for The post Free rides on Mountain Metro buses in August appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Recreational marijuana measures officially on Colorado Springs November Ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the city and impose a 5 percent sales tax on recreational cannabis. Marijuana advocacy group Your Choice Colorado Springs needed to collect 19,245 signatures of Colorado Springs residents by June The post Recreational marijuana measures officially on Colorado Springs November Ballot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Roger Lee#Child Prostitution#Violent Crime#Krdo Newschannel 13
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police made 20 DUI-related arrests over the Fourth of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado saw 190 arrests for impaired driving over the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, twenty of those were in Colorado Springs. There were also nine traffic fatalities over the holiday weekend and more than half of those deaths involved a suspected impaired driver. CDOT The post Colorado Springs police made 20 DUI-related arrests over the Fourth of July weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, the mother of a 4-year-old girl thought her daughter was overdosing for hours before getting medical help. Wednesday, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 12:10 a.m. to respond to a reported overdose. According to police, The post Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911 appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mother faces 1st-degree murder for 5-year old’s death, father calls for life sentence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter appeared in court for the first time. Brianne Escamilla, 27, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Matthew Urias, are charged with Murder in the 1st Degree for the death of Emily Canales. They were both also charged with two counts of child The post Colorado Springs mother faces 1st-degree murder for 5-year old’s death, father calls for life sentence appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Democrats remove 2 commissioners from committee following Republican endorsement

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Democrats in Pueblo County have chosen to censure and remove two prominent Democrats and elected officials from the party's central committee after they chose to endorse a Republican candidate for the open Pueblo County Commissioner seat. Pueblo County Commission Board Chair Garrison Ortiz and County Commissioner Eppie Griego, both Democrats, endorsed The post Pueblo Democrats remove 2 commissioners from committee following Republican endorsement appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire crews knock down attic fire possibly caused by lightning strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of an attic fire in south Colorado Springs near the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. The homeowners told fire crews that they heard a loud boom and saw a bright flash right before the fire started, leading officials to believe a lightning strike sparked the blaze. However, an official cause is still under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gratitude Project visits Penrose Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday morning, frontline workers at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs were honored for their work fighting the pandemic. The Colorado Gratitude Project started about a month ago. It's an outlet to express appreciation for workers who have been taking care of their communities. Rebecca Delarosa attended the event and is The post Colorado Gratitude Project visits Penrose Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two brothers arrested, accused of selling fentanyl out of Colorado Springs liquor store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police announced Wednesday that they arrested a pair of brothers Monday during a raid on a liquor store that netted fentanyl and other illegal drugs, cash and weapons. Police said that they received a tip In May, that fentanyl pills were being sold by armed suspects at Austin Bluffs Plaza The post Two brothers arrested, accused of selling fentanyl out of Colorado Springs liquor store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

117th El Paso County Fair starts Saturday in Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Adventure Begins Here is the theme of this year's county fair, beginning Saturday at the fairgrounds in Calhan on the east side of the county, around 45 minutes from Colorado Springs. KRDO While the fair is commonly known for popular events such as carnival rides, a demolition derby, rodeo The post 117th El Paso County Fair starts Saturday in Calhan appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy