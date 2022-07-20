ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Former WF West Coach Ryan Robertson Returns Home to Tenino

By Matt King
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking six years off from head coaching, former WF West boys basketball coach Ryan Robertson has been named the new boys basketball coach at his alma mater Tenino. Robertson will take over for former head coach and athletic director Joe Chirhart who announced his resignation this last spring....

www.elisportsnetwork.com

