Leola Weeks Haddock, age 96, passed away on July 16, 2022 in Pinehurst, NC. She was born on February 24, 1926 in Moultrie, Georgia. Leola was a graduate of Norman Park High School where she played basketball. After high school, her Uncle Homer and his wife Mary Fussell of North Carolina asked her to come live with them. She attended a business technical college. After earning her degree, she was a bookkeeper for many businesses over the years. She married Henry Lee Haddock on April 21, 1945 in Bennettsville, SC. They lived in Fayetteville, NC until her retirement at Pinehurst, NC.

