Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sanpete, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southwest Utah, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sevier Valley and Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO