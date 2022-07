SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eighteen Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the scene of a blaze in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. Shreveport police are assisting in controlling the perimeter while crews work to control the large fire. The flames broke out in the two-story home around 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the blaze was upgraded to a 2 alarm fire due to how close the homes are. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO