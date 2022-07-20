ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Feeling lucky? Here’s Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

(WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions just announced Tuesday night’s winning numbers.

The jackpot is one of the highest in history. The prize money now sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the 8 th largest jackpot on record.

Ohio spots where winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold

The winning numbers are: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier is 3X.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

The Powerball is also up for grabs. The prize is $101 million. That drawing is Wednesday, July 20.

