Feeling lucky? Here’s Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers
(WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions just announced Tuesday night’s winning numbers.
The jackpot is one of the highest in history. The prize money now sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the 8 th largest jackpot on record.Ohio spots where winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold
The winning numbers are: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier is 3X.
The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.
