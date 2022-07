The following has been provided by the Rapides Regional Medical Center:. The latest cancer-fighting tool at Rapides Cancer Center is now fully operational. The 64-slice PET/CT scanner is used to help stage patients for their cancer treatments. Installation of the $1.6 million machine began in March. Rapides Cancer Center is the only cancer center in the region with a PET scanner onsite, which allows radiation and medical oncologists the ability to determine which tissues are involved with cancers and which ones are not. This results in better treatment options and outcomes.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO