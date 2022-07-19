“Poogie” Lead Singer Of The Delfonics Dies At 77

Luke Combs may have brought out a whopping 63,000 fans out to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, for Buckeye Country Superfest, but the more important accomplishment of the evening was making a dream come true for a 17-year-old girl. According to Audacity, young Addison Conely (Addi), was diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of leukemia that, unfortunately in her case, is terminal. Since the diagnosis, Addi has undergone a number of treatments including a bone marrow transplant as well […] The post Luke Combs Brings Teenager With Terminal Cancer On Stage For Powerful Performance Of “Better Together” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO