Atlanta, GA

“Poogie” Lead Singer Of The Delfonics Dies At 77

By DJ THUMP
jammin1057.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Poogie” Hart died at age 77 due to surgery complications. He was the co-founder of the legendary group “The Delfonics” with hits like “LA-LA – Means I Love You“, “Baby I Love You” and my personal favorite “Hey...

jammin1057.com

