ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1240hS_0glhIoUf00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw’s news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up.

The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an item on his grandfather’s bucket list, the boy said before tearing up.

Kershaw smiled, rose from the dais and grabbed Blake in a protective hug.

“Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy,” Kershaw said. “Thanks for coming up. That took a lot of courage, man. That was awesome.”

After posing for photos by Blake’s father, Kershaw returned to the dugout for the final innings of the Midsummer Classic in a stadium full of fans who adore him just as much as Blake, who does baseball card reviews on YouTube.

Kershaw is reminded of what he means to baseball and to Los Angeles during every start he makes at Dodger Stadium, where he is appropriately beloved as a vital piece of a perennial NL powerhouse since 2008.

After nine All-Star selections and six previous appearances in the game, the three-time Cy Young Award winner serendipitously got his first chance to start an All-Star Game in his home park, and he met the occasion by throwing an entertaining, scoreless first inning.

The AL eventually rallied for a 3-2 victory with three runs off fellow Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the fourth, but Kershaw will have mostly positive memories of a landmark day in his career.

“It was actually a lot of fun today to be out there, and the crowd was awesome,” Kershaw said. “I can’t say enough good things about Dodger fans, people in LA in general, just how much these last few days, how much they wanted me to do this. It meant a lot to me.”

Kershaw also gave himself permission to soak in the moment right before he stepped onto the mound to face Shohei Ohtani.

After all, the 34-year-old Kershaw has done just about everything it’s possible to do as a pitcher in modern baseball, but the 2014 NL MVP had never started an All-Star Game before. He also knew he’ll never get the opportunity again to do it in front of the fans who have been behind him since he was a 20-year-old phenomenon.

“I tried to take a minute at the beginning to take it all in and look around, which I usually never do,” Kershaw said. “Being here at Dodger Stadium, a place where I’ve been now for 15 years, and to get to do something like this with the best in the world, is really fun. And it was also really personal for me and my family, everybody. I’m excited it’s over.”

The All-Star Game was special for the entire home organization. The NL-leading Dodgers placed six players on the roster, and both Mookie Betts and Trea Turner got hits in the first inning. Freddie Freeman grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the third, and left-hander Tyler Anderson was among the pitchers who didn’t get to play.

While Gonsolin took the loss, he looked good doing it. Kershaw bought a custom-made suit for Gonsolin to wear to his first All-Star game — and unsurprisingly, the cat-obsessed Gonsolin added two feline paw prints to the breast pocket.

But the hometown star of the night was undoubtedly Kershaw, who got the first of several standing ovations when he took the field for his pregame stretching. He got one of the biggest pops from the crowd during pregame introductions, and he got another when he took the mound.

When he gave up a broken-bat single to Ohtani on his first pitch, Kershaw wasn’t bothered. He knew Ohtani was going to swing at his first throw, and he didn’t feel right starting off an All-Star Game with a breaking ball.

“He didn’t hit it over the fence, so it was a win and we can move on,” Kershaw said. “You kind of had to give him a heater there. Had to do it.”

Kershaw then atoned by picking Ohtani off first base, although he claimed it was accidental: He was trying to decide what pitch to throw next to Aaron Judge, so he only threw to first to buy himself some time, but caught Ohtani leaning.

Kershaw struck out Judge, but walked Rafael Devers before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded into an inning-ending forceout. Kershaw did some scouting work before the game, but only on the top of the AL lineup.

“If I’d had to face more than four batters, I didn’t know what to do,” Kershaw said.

Kershaw was in an upbeat mood throughout Tuesday night — not only because of his celebratory evening, but because he had already accomplished his toughest task of the All-Star break.

When asked what he’ll remember about the week’s festivities, he quipped: “My 2-year-old is a maniac. Trying to wrangle him for the Home Run Derby, I don’t think I’ve ever been more tired than I was last night.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gray pitches 6 innings as Rangers beat reeling Marlins 8-0

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0 on Thursday. García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide in the opener of an 11-game trip. Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times. “Our players were excited to get back off the break and ready to play ball,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’re going to be challenged, obviously, on this road trip travel-wise.” The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Manfred says MLB not able to allow Cuban defectors at WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic. The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played next March 8-21. The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB can’t change the eligibility rules, which the national governing body sets. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, baseball’s international governing body.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Rafael Devers
The Associated Press

Giants sign RHP Trevor Rosenthal to $4.5M, one-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Rosenthal has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially. He has the potential to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for big league games pitched: $50,000 each for 15 and 18 games; $150,000 for 23 games; $200,000 for 28 games; $250,000 for 33 games; and $300,000 for 38 games pitched. In addition, Rosenthal also could make $1 million in performance bonuses for games finished: $100,000 for 12 games; $150,000 for 15; and $250,000 each for 18, 21 and 24 games. The 32-year-old Rosenthal received an $11 million, one-year contract from Oakland before the 2021 season but never pitched. He had surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in April that year and underwent surgery for a torn right hip labrum last July.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tigers come out swinging, win doubleheader opener with A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered, Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader. Candelario connected leading off the seventh to help back Tarik Skubal (7-8), who struck out nine and didn’t allow an earned run over six impressive innings while pitching back home in the East Bay. Grossman’s two-run double in the third put Detroit ahead, then he doubled again two innings later as the Tigers added an unearned run after second baseman Sheldon Neuse’s fielding error. Jonathan Schoop provided insurance runs with an eighth-inning double and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Riley Greene added an RBI single in the ninth. Tigers reliever Alex Lange surrendered a home run to Seth Brown in the seventh. Stephen Piscotty had a sacrifice fly for Oakland.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Dodger Stadium

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it should be one for the books. In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League will look to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan are the starting pitchers for the game.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Baseball Card#Nl
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 1980, MLB’s greatest stars met in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. On a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, the palms swayed, the city skyline glimmered, and the micheladas flowed. The American League won 3-2 behind dominant pitching and a pair of fourth-inning home runs. The game itself didn’t feature a ton of action, but the festive energy and the sheer baseball talent and personality on display made it worth tuning in. Let’s run through some of the winners and losers from the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy