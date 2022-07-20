ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Fan Completes Part of Late Grandfather’s Bucket List—Meeting Kershaw

By Madison Williams
During Clayton Kershaw’s press conference after his first All-Star Game start on Tuesday night, a 10-year-old fan walked up to the pitcher to meet him.

This wasn’t just any fan meeting, though. Blake Grice introduced himself to Kershaw and expressed how it was always on his grandfather’s bucket list to meet the Dodgers pitcher. But his grandfather died of cancer and wasn’t able to complete this wish. So, his grandson made sure to fulfill the dream.

Kershaw got out of his seat to give Grice a hug and applaud him for his courage to come all the way to the front of the press room to share his story.

“Thanks for telling me, that took a lot of courage to tell me that,” Kershaw said. “Great to meet you. Your grandad sounds like an awesome guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax8iF_0glhIQG700

Grice admitted to Steve Saldiver of the Los Angeles Times that he felt his “pappy” was there with him during that moment.

The 10-year-old cried as Kershaw hugged him, so the three-time Cy Young winner kept the mood light by asking “Do you have a parent here or anything?” The media room erupted in laughter.

The two took a photo together, and then Grice gave Kershaw a big hug before the pitcher went back to the National League dugout to watch the rest of the game.

