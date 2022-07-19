ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett commits to Georgia football

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Four-star 2023 defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett announced a commitment to Georgia football.

Jarrett (6-foot-6, 340 pounds), out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro N.C., decided among Auburn, his home state of North Carolina and the Bulldogs.

Many have compared Jarrett to a former Georgia defensive lineman from North Carolina with a similar frame — 2022 NFL first-round draft pick Jordan Davis.

Jarrett is the No. 25 defensive tackle, the No. 5 player in the state and the No. 180 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports.

Jarret’s commitment gives the Bulldogs the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 1 overall in the SEC.

