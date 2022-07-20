ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Summer heats impact on pools

By Elena Ramirez
 1 day ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rising temperatures have caused lower pool levels leaving pool owners with multiple issues in keeping their pools full and clean.

With the sun beating down on the pool and owners refilling it to beat the heat, it can cause pools to turn green with algae.

Mercedes Jones with Burton Pools and Spas in Fort Smith says with these temperatures it is important to keep up with caring for your pool water.

“Staying on top of your water care,” Jones said. “Get your water tested. We offer free water testing, you can also test strips at home. Keeping that PH in line and sanitation in your pool.”

KHBS

Fort Smith experiences 3rd hottest morning it its history

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Fort Smith's morning low on July 20 was in fact the 3rd hottest recorded in the city, for any day of the year. The temperatures at the Ft. Smith Regional Airport only cooled to 86° this morning, when the sun began coming up, and so did the temperatures. This would have been a record warm low temp, beating out the prior warmest overnight low on record, 85°, set during the blistering summer of 2011.
FORT SMITH, AR
