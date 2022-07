There are only two schools of thought when it comes to NIL (name, image, and likeness) in college sports. On one hand, there are people who love it, as it allows student-athletes to finally make money legally without hurting their eligibility statuses. On the other hand, there are guys like North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Mack Brown, who doesn’t seem to be too favorable of this newfound ability of college athletes to earn money, and we could tell you he doesn’t fully support it because he didn’t even try to hide or sugarcoat his concern.

