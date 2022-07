You may be inclined to call Candace Parker the “G.O.A.T.” The 36-year-old WNBA player for the Chicago Sky and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist has made a lasting impact on the world of basketball—and the world of professional sports as a whole—through her ongoing 15-year career in the league. Yet the star player and sports commentator prefers the term “royalty” these days. “Royalty is something that’s powerful. What do we think of when we think about royalty?” This was the question on Parker’s mind when designing the second iteration of her collaboration with Adidas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO