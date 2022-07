(Salt Lake City, UT) — The University of Utah failed to take action before one of their students was allegedly killed by her boyfriend earlier this year. Documents released by the university show 19-year-old Zhifan Dong and her roommate told U. housing staff several times that Dong had been assaulted by 26-year-old Haoyu Wang. Staff also repeatedly mixed up the names of the suspect and victim, who were both international students from China. Dong was killed at a Downtown Salt Lake City hotel back in February, and Wang faces charges in her death. Two housing employees at the U. have resigned over the errors.

