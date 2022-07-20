One woman dead, two children injured in fatal traffic crash

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Colorado 45 (Pueblo Blvd) and W 24th St.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd. and attempted a left turn onto 24th St. The Jeep hit the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34 year-old woman.

The impact caused the Toyota to travel off of the northeast corner of the intersection where it overturned and collided with the traffic signal pole. The 34-year-old woman died on scene.

Two children who were passengers of the Toyota sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor to no injury.