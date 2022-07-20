ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

New Orleans Saints sign former Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor

By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXBhE_0glhFJrX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The New Orleans Saints and former Tennessee cornerback finalized contract terms just in time for training camp.

Taylor signed a four-year contract with the Saints the club’s Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced on Tuesday.

Taylor was drafted by the Saints in the second round (No. 49 overall) becoming the highest drafted UT defensive back since Eric Berry was selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

Taylor was a four-year letter winner for the Vols and proved himself as one of the best corners in the SEC his senior season. The Tennessee native started in 31 of the 45 games he played in and ended his career in orange and white with 162 tackles (115 solo), three forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and four picks including an interception returned for a touchdown. The defensive back recorded a career-best 60 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions this past season.

One-on-one with VFL Alontae Taylor

Saints rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, July 19. The organization’s veteran players are to report on July 26. The Saints kick off the 2022 regular season taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 18 at 1:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Small named to Doak Walker Award watch list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior running back Jabari Small was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. The Doak Walker Award is given to the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. Small is expected to be the go-to man at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Saints player takes shot at the Atlanta Falcons on Twitter

The most underrated rivalry in the entire NFL is between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Sure, these are two teams that haven’t quite had the combined history of success as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers rivalry, but that doesn’t mean the fans don’t dislike each other any less.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

New affordable housing units in North Knoxville

A new housing development for low-income senior citizens is open in Knoxville. Vols DB Trevon Flowers at 2022 SEC Football Media …. Overnight storms bring flooding, damage across East …. The cost of school supplies going up. Volunteer Ministry Center CEO announces retirement. Small business loans for Wears Valley wildfire...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Strong storms leave damage in East TN communities

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought flooding and power outages to parts of East Tennessee overnight into Thursday morning. WATE reporter Veronica Ogbe was in Powell talking with community members about the storm damage. WATE Midday News.
POWELL, TN
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Vols#Sec#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Record 10 Tennessee Vols selected in 2022 MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 MLB Draft wrapped up on Tuesday and more Tennessee Volunteers were selected than any other year in the history of the Tennessee baseball program. This year marked the third MLB Draft since MLB and its players association reached a deal to shorten the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lipscomb signs with the Washington Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a breakout senior season, Trey Lipscomb will be taking his talents to the professional level. Lipscomb was taken 84th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Lipscomb reeled in a $758,900 signing bonus, which is the full amount at that slot. The Fredrich, Maryland, native started in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tillman named to Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list on Thursday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. The Las Vegas native broke out last season. He tallied 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. For a single […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
WATE

Overnight storms bring flooding, damage across East TN

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought flooding and power outages to parts of East Tennessee overnight into Thursday morning. GMT reporter Lexi Spivak brings a live look from Clinton Highway following its closure due to fallen trees and powerlines. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy