Three years ago, toward the tail end of the 40-round 2019 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected a high school first baseman from Kirkland, Washington, named Torin Montgomery. At the time, the Marlins liked his ability to control the strike zone and hit for power, according senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik, who was in his first year overseeing the draft process for the Marlins.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO