Future continues to unload new visuals following the release of his chart-topping album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. The latest from Future boasts an array of bangers but there's also a healthy amount of his more R&B-infused records. "WAIT FOR U" is an inescapable anthem that will likely go down as the song of the summer. However, fans have also been feeling the HNDRXX vibes of "LOVE YOU BETTER."

