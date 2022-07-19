ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations

By Zack Linly
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Slk_0glhE3rN00
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. | Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Secret children, faulty business practices and non-existent educational credentials aren’t the only things GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has failed to disclose, according to one political action committee.

End Citizens United (ECU), which the Georgia Recorder described as “a left-leaning political action committee,” asked the U.S. Department of Justice in April to investigate Walker, who the committee says might have omitted political funding sources. Disclosing that information is required by law.

From the Recorder:

The next month, Walker updated his filing, bringing his reported earned and non-investment income from about $925,000 to about $4.1 million with the addition of $3.2 million from H. Walker Enterprises.

On Monday, the group wrote a second letter to the justice department alleging that irregularities still have not been cleared up.

End Citizens United alleges Walker did not properly report that $3.2 million in the amended report and failed to properly disclose more than $680,000 he received for 17 speeches between July 2020 and December 2021.

Since Walker is demonstrably a guy who never met a lie he didn’t want to tell, and because a lie by omission is still a lie, it’s just not hard to believe that he might be guilty of what ECU is accusing him of.

“When ECU filed that first motion, Walker claimed he’d done everything by the book,” said Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United. “But yet, just three weeks later, he revealed that he conveniently forgot to properly disclose $3 million in earnings. And even after getting caught and refiling his financial disclosure, we discovered he’s still hiding the truth from Georgians. He just can’t be honest. He’s still not reporting the many sources of that $3 million, which clients he got it from, what he did for that money, and what financial relationships he maintains with those clients to this day. $3 million. That’s not money you easily forget, unless you’re trying to hide something.”

Walker’s own campaign aides have reportedly called him a “pathological liar” because the man is so allergic to the truth he should start promoting a magical mist to “clean” away his allergies like the one he made up out of thin air as a COVID-19 remedy.

Still, Walker’s campaign is calling BS on ECU’s claim and, as usual, deflecting to the opponent Walker’s currently trailing in the polls, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

More from the Recorder:

“We made the technical revisions for the Senate Ethics Committee. This is a desperate attempt to talk about any number other than 9.1%,” said campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount, referring to the historically high June inflation number announced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

“This is also rich coming from (Democratic Sen.) Raphael Warnock who just got caught using his campaign account as a piggy bank to pay for his personal expenses – like the professional Washington insider he is,” Blount added, referring to a Politico report suggesting that Warnock broke spending rules by using campaign money to pay for legal expenses that arose before his time in office. Warnock’s campaign says the spending did not break the rules.

First of all, the allegations weren’t “coming from” Warnock, they came from ECU. Secondly, Warnock is not the one who has spent his entire time in politics treating truth the way Walker treats basic science.

Side note: I’m not even referencing the time Walker denied evolution based on the question: “If that is true, why are there still apes?” Recently, the sunken place amatuer scientist explained climate change by saying: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Anyway, Walker’s campaign needs to come to glory on the fact that it is apparently not working for an honest man.

The post Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations appeared first on NewsOne.

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Kinzinger says Secret Service made ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

Jan 6 select committee member Adam Kinzinger has voiced concern about claims that the US Secret Service deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021 after being asked to produce them.The Department of Homeland Security recently claimed that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them. However, a spokesman said the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration,” and that “in that process, data resident on some phones was lost”.The committee has written to the US Secret Service asking for more clarity.The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Ethics Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Senate#Georgia Recorder#H Walker Enterprises#The Justice Department#Citizens United
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Tom Cotton blames the wrong president for Iranian threat

It was about a week ago when President Joe Biden sat down with an Israeli news outlet and took aim at one of his predecessor’s most important failures: Donald Trump, the Democrat said, made a “gigantic mistake“ withdrawing the United States from the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which pushed our adversary closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

847
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy