ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Search continues for RGH nurse missing from Greece

By Carla Rogner, WHAM staff
13 WHAM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is continuing to search for Keri Anne Heine. She has been missing since July 10, when police say she left her house on Armstrong Road early in the morning, driving her blue 2017 Toyota Corolla, with the license plate JKK-1273. GPD...

13wham.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Missing nurse from RRH found dead

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health has confirmed Keri Heine has passed away. The RGH nurse had been missing from Greece for eleven days. Her car was found with a body inside near a business along state route 104 in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County this morning, according to the Greece Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for string of fires in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing charges following a string of recent fires in the city. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the man set a car on fire at the corner of East Main and Alexander streets Friday. The fire spread to a 22-unit apartment home, but crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman sets boyfriend's car on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman is being charged with arson for setting her boyfriend's car on fire. On June 29, RFD arrived at 303 Ames Street to find the back portion of a vehicle on fire in the driveway. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO makes arrests in Henrietta burglaries

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County deputies say they've solved a string of burglaries in Henrietta. They all happened at the same apartment complex on John Street starting on June 30. Pharell Davis and Amire Perkins are facing burglary conspiracy and grand larceny charges. A large amount of stolen property...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police find missing elderly man with dementia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The search for a missing 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday night came to a successful end Tuesday morning. Stephen Chase was found alive, and well near his home. News10NBC talked to the police about what it takes to find missing loved ones.
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Teen pleads guilty to 2020 Rochester homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager has entered a plea agreement for a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Elijah Rosa, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Johnel Ravenell, 19, on North Clinton Avenue Dec. 29, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota#Gpd
Reason.com

Brickbat: What's the Big Emergency?

A Rochester, New York, police officer, who wasn't named by media, has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of an incident in which he handcuffed and placed into a police car an EMT who was working in the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was parked in an ambulance bay, and the EMT reportedly hit his car with the door of an ambulance while unloading a patient. The officer tried to stop the EMT and get her information, but she continued to take the patient into the emergency room. The officer followed her in, grabbed her arm and handcuffed her and took her to his car. Supervisors from both the ambulance service and the police department responded, and the EMT was released without charges.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One in custody following shots-fired call

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired in the city, and Thursday morning someone is in custody. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on South Plymouth Avenue near Doran Street. On the scene, they found evidence of gunshots. Just a block away on...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
WHEC TV-10

Search for driver after overnight hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A hit and run on North Goodman Street occurred overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of North Goodman and Bay streets just after 2 a.m. Thursday. RPD tells us a red sedan ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV heading north. The impact...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester parolee convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old parolee was convicted in the shooting death of Paris Washington who was killed on Bardin Street in 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to police documents, Washington was one among three people who were shot and killed during a violent spree of five shootings...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigate two separate late night shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Wednesday. The first incident happened just after 10:50 p.m. on the city's southside in the area of South Plymouth Avenue and Doran Street. When police arrived to the area they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Driver flees scene after causing accident

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they're looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that caused another vehicle to strike a building overnight Wednesday. Just after 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of North Goodman Street and Bay Street for the report that vehicle collided into a building.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

17-year-old sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to murder in court on Thursday and will serve 20 years to life in prison. Elijah Rosa, 17, shot Johnel Ravenell, 19, three times at the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue in the City of Rochester on Dec 29, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in Webster stabbing

Webster, N.Y — Police have arrested man in connection a recent stabbing. Police responded to the 700 block of Krieger Road for the report of a stabbing just after 7 a.m. Monday. When police arrived to the area, they found a male victim bleeding and suffering from multiple stab...
WEBSTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy