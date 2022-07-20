Search continues for RGH nurse missing from Greece
By Carla Rogner, WHAM staff
13 WHAM
1 day ago
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is continuing to search for Keri Anne Heine. She has been missing since July 10, when police say she left her house on Armstrong Road early in the morning, driving her blue 2017 Toyota Corolla, with the license plate JKK-1273. GPD...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health has confirmed Keri Heine has passed away. The RGH nurse had been missing from Greece for eleven days. Her car was found with a body inside near a business along state route 104 in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County this morning, according to the Greece Police Department.
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing charges following a string of recent fires in the city. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the man set a car on fire at the corner of East Main and Alexander streets Friday. The fire spread to a 22-unit apartment home, but crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman is being charged with arson for setting her boyfriend's car on fire. On June 29, RFD arrived at 303 Ames Street to find the back portion of a vehicle on fire in the driveway. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson in consecutive fires set on a building at East Main Street and Alexander Street, officials announced Thursday. Fire crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and found...
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County deputies say they've solved a string of burglaries in Henrietta. They all happened at the same apartment complex on John Street starting on June 30. Pharell Davis and Amire Perkins are facing burglary conspiracy and grand larceny charges. A large amount of stolen property...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The search for a missing 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday night came to a successful end Tuesday morning. Stephen Chase was found alive, and well near his home. News10NBC talked to the police about what it takes to find missing loved ones.
Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager has entered a plea agreement for a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Elijah Rosa, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Johnel Ravenell, 19, on North Clinton Avenue Dec. 29, 2020.
A Rochester, New York, police officer, who wasn't named by media, has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of an incident in which he handcuffed and placed into a police car an EMT who was working in the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was parked in an ambulance bay, and the EMT reportedly hit his car with the door of an ambulance while unloading a patient. The officer tried to stop the EMT and get her information, but she continued to take the patient into the emergency room. The officer followed her in, grabbed her arm and handcuffed her and took her to his car. Supervisors from both the ambulance service and the police department responded, and the EMT was released without charges.
Geneseo, N.Y. — Two people from the Buffalo area face charges following a chase on Interstate 390 in Livingston County. Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Caravan that displayed a stolen license plate Monday, according to New York State Police. The driver allegedly failed to comply and led police on a pursuit.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired in the city, and Thursday morning someone is in custody. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on South Plymouth Avenue near Doran Street. On the scene, they found evidence of gunshots. Just a block away on...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A hit and run on North Goodman Street occurred overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of North Goodman and Bay streets just after 2 a.m. Thursday. RPD tells us a red sedan ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV heading north. The impact...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old parolee was convicted in the shooting death of Paris Washington who was killed on Bardin Street in 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to police documents, Washington was one among three people who were shot and killed during a violent spree of five shootings...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Wednesday. The first incident happened just after 10:50 p.m. on the city's southside in the area of South Plymouth Avenue and Doran Street. When police arrived to the area they found...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they're looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that caused another vehicle to strike a building overnight Wednesday. Just after 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of North Goodman Street and Bay Street for the report that vehicle collided into a building.
A Rochester police officer who was seen handcuffing an EMT worker during a confrontation inside a hospital emergency room has been placed on suspension with pay, the Rochester Police Department announced. According to News10NBC, the July 11 incident happened at Strong Hospital. The unidentified investigator is said to have confronted...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to murder in court on Thursday and will serve 20 years to life in prison. Elijah Rosa, 17, shot Johnel Ravenell, 19, three times at the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue in the City of Rochester on Dec 29, 2020.
Webster, N.Y — Police have arrested man in connection a recent stabbing. Police responded to the 700 block of Krieger Road for the report of a stabbing just after 7 a.m. Monday. When police arrived to the area, they found a male victim bleeding and suffering from multiple stab...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Officers have a house surrounded on Pierpont and Augustine Street on Tuesday night. The area is shut down in both directions. News10NBC is on the scene and saw people being evacuated from the home.
Comments / 1