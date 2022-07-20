ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How to keep your kids away from those who mean harm online

localmemphis.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl is now safe at home after getting into a car with a man she met online. A City Watch alert was issued by Memphis police Tuesday before she was found. It’s bringing attention to what parents need to be vigilant about –...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Campers raise money for Hernando wildlife

HERNANDO, Miss — Campers are soaking in the last bit of summer vacation at a wildlife camp in Hernando, Mississippi. The camp is all for a good cause. The kids made an epoxy table out of all the nature objects they found Wednesday. They made one last year as well.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Pass It On: Relief for mom with no car A/C

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 put a real strain on the medical system.  Doctors, nurses, and even pharmacists have been pulling long hours. One pharmacy tech in Southaven is working hard to provide for her kids, but has some major obstacles to overcome. Jennifer King is a pharmacy technician in Southaven, MS. She’s a single mom […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis gun violence victim writes book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim of gun violence is using his story to teach triumph. He was shot more than dozen times and even took a bullet to the face. Photojournalist Elvis Hardwick sat down to learn more about his journey and what he wants readers to get from his new novel.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor’s passing becomes call to action to stop youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Memphis, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Red light is flashing': Memphis youth intervention mentors taking on surge of teenagers charged with violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a day where two teenagers appeared in Shelby County Juvenile Court on carjacking related charges, those with Memphis' youth intervention group '901 Bloc Squad' conceded the challenges but welcomed the opportunities in a year where charges involving guns and violence with Memphis teenagers are at levels never seen before.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Tiktok
WREG

Man threatens to shoot up Parkway Village daycare, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he threatened that a daycare would get shot up on Tuesday afternoon, police say. It happened at Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in Parkway Village around 3 p.m.  According to police, Jarvis Stiger went to the daycare to ask about care services for his children when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

12 y/o found after leaving home with unknown man: MPD

UPDATE: Yamilet Hernandez has been found safe, according to Memphis Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yamilet Hernandez is missing after officers say she left her home with a man she met on social media. Hernandez, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at her home. Officers say she got into a red car with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$12K reward offered for information in Memphis cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are offering a $12,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a 2012 homicide. Investigators say on July 26, 2012, police responded to a shooting on South East Yates Road, and found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, dead inside the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Athletes that are artists' | Memphis dance collective hosts national intensive

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Seeing is believing, and right now, kids from all around the country are in Memphis learning to believe that they too can make it in the world of dance. The 2022 "Raise The Bar Summer Intensive" at Collage Dance is underway, "nurturing budding dancers" from across the country by offering classes on Tillman Street in Binghampton.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

VIDEO: Man says he was beaten by Oakland police in his home

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below along with photos in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. UPDATE, Wednesday: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now looking into this incident. More here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A social media post alleging a young man was […]
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Shoplifter tried to take sack of clothes from Dillard’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Wolfchase Galleria clothing store. On July 7, officers responded to a shoplifting call at 2700 North Germantown Parkway from Dillard’s. The suspect was seen making several trips to the fitting rooms where...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death

Police in north Mississippi shot and killed a Tennessee woman Wednesday after officers said she led them on a car chase and then pointed a gun at them. WREG-TV reported that the DeSoto County coroner identified the woman killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi, as 39-year-old Molka Horton of Memphis, Tennessee. Her body was being sent to the Mississippi medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

Will Tennessee's new school voucher program be enough to cover tuition?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most schools in Tennessee start the new year August 8, but for the first time, 5,000 parents whose kids are attending low-performing schools will have an option. They can enroll their students in Tennessee's new school voucher program which was cleared by the courts last week....
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy