The City of West Monroe holds Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting

By My Sherie Johnson
 1 day ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, July 19, 2022, The City of West Monroe held the Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting. The project has transformed the busy corridor by significantly improving traffic flow along three miles of roadway. The project included the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) widening Arkansas Road from North 7th Street to Caldwell Road from two to five lanes, with a continuous center left turn lane.

DOTD also replaced four signalized intersections along this stretch of Arkansas Road with roundabouts. Officials reported this project has long-term benefits for both West Monroe and Ouachita Parish.

“Roundabouts and corridor projects are super important for a couple of reasons. One they help people move pretty efficiently without having to stop,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson. “But the big win is about safety. It prevents rear-ends and T-bones and it’s just a much safer efficient way to move through a community. We’re also finding that there are additional investments included in corridor projects much like this one.”

According to DOTD, roundabouts have been proven to reduce the potential for severe crashes through promoting lower speeds, fewer conflict points.

Mayor Staci Mitchell joined La. Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson and other leaders for a ribbon cutting earlier today to celebrate the substantial completion of the widening of Arkansas Road. This multi-year project included the widening of Arkansas Road and the addition of roundabouts, which more than doubled the roadway’s capacity. The project also included extensive drainage improvements and increased safety measures and efficiency and provides for a continuous flow of traffic.

#Roundabout#Kard#Ktve#Ribbon Cutting#Urban Construction#Traffic#Dotd#Ouachita Parish
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

