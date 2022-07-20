Driver arrested after man killed in Oklahoma City crash
A woman was arrested in Oklahoma City following a vehicle crash that killed a person.
Police arrested Tracy Mitchell on suspicion of DUI.
The crash occurred last Thursday in a neighborhood near NE 63rd and Kelley.
The victim, Thomas Ferguson, was thrown from his Jeep as it rolled. He died instantly.
Mitchell appeared to be impaired at the scene. She was placed in handcuffs after agreeing to allow officers to draw blood from her, according to police.
