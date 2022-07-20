ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Paxlovid now offered at Hy-Vee

By Krista Burns
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations can now prescribe the...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

 

KELOLAND TV

Canaries’ new owner buys Sioux Falls trucking company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last March, Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners, purchased the Sioux Falls Canaries. Now the firm’s founder and managing partner Brian Slipka is working to grow his business footprint in South Dakota. “I’m committed to the Sioux Falls marketplace,” Slipka said. “I’d like to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will begin spraying for mosquitoes in certain areas of Sioux Falls Wednesday evening as long as weather permits, according to a release from the city. Zones 4, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 are scheduled for spraying Wednesday evening,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pop-up grocery store seeing more customers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wanda Birk likes to shop at Fair Market in eastern Sioux Falls, a salvage grocery store offering shelf-stable food at a discount. “I always look for coffee bargains,” Shopper Wanda Birk. But on Wednesday, she was in downtown Sioux Falls picking up items...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Coronavirus
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
KELOLAND TV

7 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Sioux Falls man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the future of the Sioux Falls riverfront

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project. This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Emerald Ash Borer in Brandon; Dealerships vandalized; grass fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A man from Rapid City is accused of taking an ax to 18 cars at two Sioux Falls car dealerships. Police say the damage is estimated at more than $100,000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$100K in damage at car dealerships by man with ax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships. When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1st licensed marijuana dispensary opening next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year and a half after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana, certified patients in the state’s new program will have their first opportunity to purchase medical marijuana from a state-licensed facility. “We are very excited to announce we have secured the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls soldier nearly paralyzed during Hawaii honeymoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kaelene and Joe Tappe did not think they would be spending their honeymoon stuck in the hospital, unable to return home. The young couple married in early June and waited a month before traveling to Maui, Hawaii for their honeymoon. The first few days were filled with exploring the island, visiting a volcano and boogie boarding. In fact, the couple enjoyed boogie boarding so much they decided to do it again on the third day of their visit.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Mining company wants to buy Sioux Empire fairgrounds, county says it's not that easy

The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Blue, the emu’s saga continues

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids continues to keep KELO.com news updated on the saga of Blue, their emu who was frightened off by fireworks on the 4th of July. This past Saturday, it was the rain that worked against catching the emu. Kim Hubers said they were so close. Her husband hand a hand on the bird but the wet feathers were too slippery.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

East 10th Street closure coming in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of East 10th Street will be closed beginning Monday, July 25, according to a release from the SDDOT. No detour will be provided. The area closed will be a stretch of 10th between Arrowhead Parkway and North Tumble Creek Circle. The release says Arrowhead Parkway will remain open throughout the project.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota needs your help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationwide, it is costing families an average of around 10% more to buy groceries this year. That means more people may be turning to other options, like Feeding South Dakota, when it comes to getting food for their families. This isn’t usually a common...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Scammers posing as police take thousands from two victims in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Madison residents encouraged to limit electricity usage

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures rise, the city of Madison has issued an energy alert. Officials are asking people to voluntarily to limit how much energy they use from now until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. That means they want you to turn off extra lights, and avoid using major appliances. And you may want to wait to do that load of laundry or turn on the dishwasher.
MADISON, SD

