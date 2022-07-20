Paxlovid now offered at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last March, Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners, purchased the Sioux Falls Canaries. Now the firm’s founder and managing partner Brian Slipka is working to grow his business footprint in South Dakota. “I’m committed to the Sioux Falls marketplace,” Slipka said. “I’d like to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Highway 42 and Highway 11 between Sioux Falls and the Iowa State Line are closed due to road construction. They say please use another route if you’re headed in that area.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will begin spraying for mosquitoes in certain areas of Sioux Falls Wednesday evening as long as weather permits, according to a release from the city. Zones 4, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 are scheduled for spraying Wednesday evening,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wanda Birk likes to shop at Fair Market in eastern Sioux Falls, a salvage grocery store offering shelf-stable food at a discount. “I always look for coffee bargains,” Shopper Wanda Birk. But on Wednesday, she was in downtown Sioux Falls picking up items...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
On Tuesday night (July 19), a Sioux Falls man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project. This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A man from Rapid City is accused of taking an ax to 18 cars at two Sioux Falls car dealerships. Police say the damage is estimated at more than $100,000.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships. When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year and a half after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana, certified patients in the state’s new program will have their first opportunity to purchase medical marijuana from a state-licensed facility. “We are very excited to announce we have secured the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kaelene and Joe Tappe did not think they would be spending their honeymoon stuck in the hospital, unable to return home. The young couple married in early June and waited a month before traveling to Maui, Hawaii for their honeymoon. The first few days were filled with exploring the island, visiting a volcano and boogie boarding. In fact, the couple enjoyed boogie boarding so much they decided to do it again on the third day of their visit.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids continues to keep KELO.com news updated on the saga of Blue, their emu who was frightened off by fireworks on the 4th of July. This past Saturday, it was the rain that worked against catching the emu. Kim Hubers said they were so close. Her husband hand a hand on the bird but the wet feathers were too slippery.
There's no shortage of unique and tasty restaurants in the Mount Rushmore State, but according to one recent survey, a very distinctive eatery reigns supreme when it comes to the most fun. This South Dakota restaurant has a little bit of everything inside, including cribbage, live music, and over 48...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of East 10th Street will be closed beginning Monday, July 25, according to a release from the SDDOT. No detour will be provided. The area closed will be a stretch of 10th between Arrowhead Parkway and North Tumble Creek Circle. The release says Arrowhead Parkway will remain open throughout the project.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationwide, it is costing families an average of around 10% more to buy groceries this year. That means more people may be turning to other options, like Feeding South Dakota, when it comes to getting food for their families. This isn’t usually a common...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., announced its Sioux Falls store will open on July 27. The first location in South Dakota, Natural Grocers® will open at 2601 S. Louise Ave., Suite 300. The community...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures rise, the city of Madison has issued an energy alert. Officials are asking people to voluntarily to limit how much energy they use from now until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. That means they want you to turn off extra lights, and avoid using major appliances. And you may want to wait to do that load of laundry or turn on the dishwasher.
