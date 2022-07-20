Paxlovid now offered at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kaelene and Joe Tappe did not think they would be spending their honeymoon stuck in the hospital, unable to return home. The young couple married in early June and waited a month before traveling to Maui, Hawaii for their honeymoon. The first few days were filled with exploring the island, visiting a volcano and boogie boarding. In fact, the couple enjoyed boogie boarding so much they decided to do it again on the third day of their visit.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO