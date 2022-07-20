Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest expense reports for state candidates in Nevada hold a familiar pattern: Incumbent Democrats raised more than their Republican opponents in every statewide race. The reports give a glimpse into who has stakes in some of the tightest statewide elections in the country. In cumulative fundraising, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s nearly $3.3 million raised in the second quarter is twice GOP Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s $1.65 million. But Lombardo outspent Sisolak by more than $2 million in April, May and June. The most famous large-scale donors may be filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw Spielberg, who each donated $10,000 to Democratic state Attorney General Aaron Ford’s campaign.
