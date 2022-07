Both cash and point prices for next year’s Disney Vacation Club sailing on the Disney Wish are now available. The sailing will be from September 4 through September 8, 2023. It begins at 167 vacation points or $1,421 per passenger for a class 11C Standard Inside Stateroom. A Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom without a verandah starts at 188 points or $1,600. A stateroom with a verandah starts at 201 points or $1,711. Prices continue up from there. The 2-story Tower Suite is 1,840 points or $15,658. See the full chart here.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO