House Judiciary Committee member Dan Bishop reacted to a hearing on gun control on "The Ingraham Angle" and speculated on how strict legislation could really become. REP. DAN BISHOP: You know very well that the Heller decision held in 2008, the Supreme Court's decision that weapons that are in common use can’t be banned under the Second Amendment. People have a right to keep them and bear them for self-defense. But that’s what Jerry [Nadler] said. They marked up the bill to ban weapons, the AR-15s and the like, ammunition magazines of which there are tens of millions in the United States, and they're just going to defy the United States Supreme Court. That’s what they've made clear.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO