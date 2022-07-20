ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

'I can't believe I'm an All-Star:' Jose Trevino mic'd up at the All-Star game

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EloEQ_0glh6Igs00

New York Yankees catcher and John Paul II grad Jose Trevino was taking in everything about his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game appearance, and he even gave the fans an inside at the game while wearing a microphone for two innings.

Trevino entered Tuesday's All-Star game in the fifth inning as a catcher, replacing starting catcher and Toronto Blue Jay Alejandro Kirk.

After one inning catching Texas Rangers hurler Martin Perez, Trevino and Yankees teammate and left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes walked onto the field in the sixth inning with microphones. They were communicating with each other, deciding on pitches and also talking to Fox commentators Joe Davis and John Smoltz. Trevino also greeted every batter that came to the plate in the sixth inning with a "congratulations."

Trevino stayed mic'd up when he came to bat in the sixth inning, as he walked to the plate said "I can't believe I'm an All-Star, man, this is unreal."

He proceeded to slap a base hit down the right-field line to reach first base. As he hit the ball, he could be heard on his microphone saying, 'Let's go." And he later asked for the baseball to be saved.

While on base, Trevino discussed talking to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani after Ohtani was picked off in the first inning, and also discussed with Joe Davis about playing for the Yankees. He related a story about having some Japanese phrases on his wrist band during a game while playing for the Rangers, and said he thinks he asked in Japanese "What kind of protein do you take?"

Trevino is the first player from Corpus Christi to play in the game since 1981 when King grad Burt Hooton made the team while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The American League won the game 3-2 and Trevino finished 1 for 2 at the plate.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: 'I can't believe I'm an All-Star:' Jose Trevino mic'd up at the All-Star game

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheRangers

Former Rangers OF Reks Signs With KBO Giants

Less than a week after being designated for assignment, the lightly-used outfielder will play the rest of the season in the Korea Baseball Organization. Former Texas Rangers outfielder Zach Reks has reportedly signed a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants for the rest of this season. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospect Stiwar Adames making strides in Dominican Summer League

Red Sox pitching prospect Stiwar Adames was recently recognized by Minor League Baseball as the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 11-17. In two outings for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox Blue affiliate last week, Adames tossed six scoreless, one-hit innings in which he struck out six while only yielding two walks to the 21 batters he faced.
BOSTON, MA
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy