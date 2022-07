PEORIA (25 News Now) - Class will be back in session weeks earlier for Peoria Public School students, and One Peoria is hoping to make that transition easier for parents. From noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, families can go to Glen Oak Park for a back to school carnival. The empty field will be “transformed” into carnival fairgrounds, according to the event coordinators. Kids can enjoy treats, bouncy houses and obstacles courses, while receiving a backpack with free school supplies as well as the required vaccinations and check ups.

