Extreme Heat Returns Wednesday, Followed by Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

The forecast will be anything but boring the next several days, the two biggest highlights of the forecast will be intense heat and strong storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020i8U_0glh5Ij500

Wednesday : A ridge of high pressure that is impacting the mid section of the nation will expand into the deep south tomorrow. As that area of high pressure produced sinking air, we will be baking by afternoon. Morning temperatures start in the mid 70s, and with an ounce of sunshine, the temps climb quickly. We will top out in the mid 90 Wednesday with those heat index values nearing 105° . We are under a Heat Advisory through Wednesday at 9pm.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kwHm_0glh5Ij500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8fVt_0glh5Ij500

Thursday : We will be WEATHER AWARE Thursday as we will be positioned near an area of high pressure that will be pumping warm, moist air into Alabama. That, along with a frontal system moving through the Tennessee Valley will create a very unstable airmass. The timeline will be between 1pm and 9pm Thursday . Microbursts, capable of producing winds in excess of 60 mph are possible, along with locally heavy rainfall . These storms will have quite a bit of lightning as well, and we can’t rule out small to quarter sized hail .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ek9Z8_0glh5Ij500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd2dT_0glh5Ij500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMC2t_0glh5Ij500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUYNX_0glh5Ij500

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of central Alabama in the slight risk for strong to severe storms. On a scale of 1 to 5, we are at a 2. Whereas I do not foresee ongoing flooding being an issue, I will be watching closely for any downpours that may develop over areas prone to flooding. This could cause some brief flash flooding in very specific area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DukAd_0glh5Ij500

Rounding out the Week and heading into the Weekend: We will move from storm to the heat. Although we will keep a small chance of rain in Friday’s forecast, most of this convection (or storms) will stay south of I-20. There is chatter that we will have an extended Heat Advisory starting this weekend and continuing into early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayKgB_0glh5Ij500

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

CBS 42

Local farms are impacted by Alabama’s extreme heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With temperatures consistently reaching high into the nineties, local farms have been impacted. Farmers say cattle and other produce, like hay, struggle to progress as planned under these hot summer conditions. Nelson Cattle and Hay Farm in Jefferson County has noticed that in extreme heat, cattle and hay need special help […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Weather Aware: Stormy Thursday

For tonight, there won’t be a lot of relief as temperatures hover around 80° for most of the night. We briefly get into the upper 70s just before sunrise. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 7pm Thursday night. A cold front is on the move toward Alabama. A few isolated showers are possible in […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11pm

5:25 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Calhoun, Shelby, Bibb, Jefferson, St. Clair, Cleburne, and Clay Counties until 6:30pm. Expect, damaging wind, very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and large hail. 5:10 PM: Storms producing large hail, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are dropping south along the I-59 and […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Storms, heavy rain across central Alabama

The trough of low pressure will remain across the Southeast U.S. and Alabama today, and an upper-level wave will move around the trough across Alabama. All of this will lead to another round of showers and storms now through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed eastern Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat would be gusty winds, but we could also see some hail.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Alabama Power: State power grid can withstand summer heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than one-third of the United States is under excessive heat warnings and advisories, and those high temperatures are having a major effect on utilities in many areas. Places like Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and even parts of England are feeling extreme heat, sometimes so extreme that it’s leaving some in the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Firefighter Larry Adams celebrated for 50-year career working in Birmingham, Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Larry Adams was out of work. Adams, who grew up in Tarrant, had spent the Vietnam War out of the action in Washington state, where he fixed guns onto helicopters. Getting back home to Alabama in 1972, Adams had taken the civil service exam and had applied to the Birmingham Fire Department, the police department and the sanitation department.
FULTONDALE, AL
#Heat Index#Extreme Heat
CBS 42

Alex Murdaugh denied bond after pleading not guilty to murder charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty in a Colleton County courtroom on Wednesday morning nearly a week after being indicted in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, called for three motions while in court Wednesday. First, he asked that no facts in the state’s […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Future unknown for downtown Opelika shops destroyed in overnight fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation after flames, smoke, and water damage destroys several businesses, devastating downtown merchants and loyal customers. An investigation into what sparked the fire along South Railroad Avenue is ongoing. The fire started at Ma Fia’s Italian restaurant, with fire crews getting called to […]
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

‘No one is listening’: Alabama Democrats respond to governor’s rejection of special session request to reconsider abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democrats say they’ll have to find other ways to advocate for pro-abortion policy after Gov. Kay Ivey rejected their request for a special session to reconsider Alabama’s abortion law. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to the governor Tuesday, whose office later responded that a session wouldn’t be […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham City Schools looking to fill over 150 teaching positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is right around the corner for many students but The Birmingham City School System is still working to fill several positions before the start of a new school year. Birmingham City Schools needs to fill over 100 positions and with school starting back in just about three weeks, school leaders […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Georgia’s Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season that strengthens his status as one of college football’s highest-paid coaches. Under the deal announced Thursday, Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which […]
ATHENS, GA
