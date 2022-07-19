President Biden to talk climate and wind power on the Southcoast

Good morning, Greater Taunton! It’s going to be a hot one again, with dangerous air quality, so stay cool and stay safe.

President Joe Biden is coming to the area today, visiting the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset. The president is expected to speak about climate change and clean energy, at a location that is in the midst of transforming itself from fossil fuel center to hub of wind power. Learn more about the dirty history of Brayton Point and how it factors into Biden’s visit here.

And just how many presidents have visited the Southcoast area? We’re not generally known for being a hotspot for commanders in chief, but the region has still seen quite a few presidential visits. Check them out!

And in Taunton, Glebe Street resident John Davis said the recent opening of a women’s drug-rehabilitation home in his neighborhood has increased motor vehicle traffic and created unsafe conditions. The three-story rehabilitation home is managed by Adult Teen Challenge, a Christian faith-based recovery center with facilities throughout the country. Find out why neighbors are concerned here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.